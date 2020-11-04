Snowflakes lighting up downtown La Crosse, donations needed

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) Just in time for the holidays, LED snowflakes are lighting up downtown La Crosse.

The La Crosse City Vision Foundation introducing the new snowflakes to the downtown district! It was made possible thanks to generous donations.

The LED holiday street decorations dress up downtown for the holiday season, but donations are needed to continue. Each of these decorative lights cost around $500.

For more information visit: www.lacrossecityvisionfoundation.org/paypal-form.htm