Steady voting in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A steady stream of voters in La Crosse on election day.

But City Clerk Teri Lehrke says the number of voters at the polls appeared down from past presidential elections.

One reason, absentee voting.

It's not a new concept, but the pandemic made it more popular this year.

Lehrke says, "we se some records" in terms of absentee ballots.

For the presidential race, the first set of ballots went out in September.

And Lehrke says they continued sending those ballots to voters every day right until the deadline.