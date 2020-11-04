US trade deficit falls to $63.9 billion in September

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — The U.S. trade deficit fell in September after hitting a 14-year high the previous month as exports outpaced imports. The Commerce Department reported Wednesday that the gap between what the U.S. sells and what it buys abroad fell to $63.9 billion in September, a decline of 4.7% from a $67 billion deficit in August. September exports rose 2.6% to $176.4 billion, while imports ticked up 0.5% to $240.2 billion. Year to date, the goods and services deficit has jumped $38.5 billion, or 8.6%, to $485.6 billion. The total deficit for goods and services for the same period in 2019 was $447.1 billion.