Trump immigration rule takes effect again during appeal

CHICAGO (AP) — A Trump administration immigration rule that would deny green cards to immigrants who use public benefits like food stamps is back in effect while a U.S. appeals court considers the case. The Election Day move was the latest twist in the legal battle over the controversial rule. Government attorneys on Tuesday appealed a federal judge’s decision to strike down the rule. The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals put a hold on the ruling, allowing the restrictions to proceed. Under the policy, immigration officials could deny permanent residency to legal immigrants over their use of food stamps, Medicaid or other public benefits.