Trump’s Election Day surge powered by small-town America

President Donald Trump was successful at doing what many in his own party doubted he could do — find even more voters who backed him in so-called “Trump country” and turn them out at unprecedented rates. That’s part of the reason the presidential race remained unsettled Wednesday. Democrat Joe Biden saw a huge turnout surge as well, but it’s unclear whether it will match what Trump pulled off. Normally, Democrats benefit from high turnout. But not in a divided country where Republican-leaning rural areas became more Republican and Democratic urban ones even more Democratic.