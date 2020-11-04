Unseasonably warm conditions leading to potential record highs

Yesterday high temperatures climb to 74 degrees in La Crosse. This is one degree away from tying the record high for the day set back in 2008.

Warming continues

As the region continues with southerly winds and plenty of sunshine, the 70s will be likely. From today through Sunday the forecasted high will settle in the upper 60s to the mid-70s.

These temperatures will have the chance to break several record high temperatures. So open the window and enjoy the weather!

Quiet through the weekend

The jet stream will continue to ride well north of the region! This will continue to pull in the warm southerly air. Yet, that pattern will start to change this weekend.

First, the winds still start to pick up Saturday morning. Winds will have the potential to gust to 30 mph throughout the entire weekend. But sunshine will continue to make its appearance at times.

Into Monday morning, precipitation returns. With warmer conditions ahead of the next system, rainfall will be likely at first. Then as temperatures quickly drop into Monday night and Tuesday, snowfall will start to mix in. There is still a lot of uncertainty, so make sure to stay in tuned with this forecast.

Have a great day!

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett