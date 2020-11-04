US futures, world markets rise as investors eye US election

U.S. futures are higher and most Asian markets also posted gains as investors took an optimistic stance on the still undecided U.S. presidential election. As of 2 a.m. Eastern time, President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden were locked in tight races in a handful of battleground states. Most polls had predicted a Biden victory. Dow futures were up 0.3% and the S&P 500 futures rose 0.8%. The gain in the futures followed a strong performance in regular trading on Wall Street. In Asia, markets in Japan, Hong Kong and South Korea rose. The Shanghai composite index was little changed following the postponement of Ant Group’s trading debut, which had been planned for Thursday.