Virus cases lead to mistrial in case of slain Indiana girl

MARION, Ind. (AP) — The murder trial of a northern Indiana woman accused of killing her stepdaughter ended in a mistrial after at least four people involved in the proceedings came down with COVID-19. Amanda D. Carmack, of Gas City, faces charges of murder, neglect, domestic battery and strangulation in the death last year of her 10-year-old stepdaughter, Skylea Carmack. WANE-TV reports that Carmack’s trial began Oct. 19 but was interrupted after at least three people associated with the trial tested positive for COVID-19. It was due to resume Wednesday, but the judge declared a mistrial Monday after the spouse of another person associated with the trial tested positive. A new trial hasn’t been scheduled yet.