Voters approve Black River Falls school referendum

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) – Voters in the Black River Falls School District went to the polls to decide whether to spend $23 million on new construction and renovations to buildings district-wide.

By a 63-37 percent margin, they approved spending the money. The unofficial vote total was 3,682 to 2,160.

The question on the ballot asked for funds for additions to Black River Falls High School and Forrest Street Elementary. Money for replacing aging HVAC, plumbing, and electrical systems in district buildings was also part of the question before voters.

Funding for the projects was divided this way:

-$8.3 million for building systems in Forrest Street Elementary, BRF Middle, and BRF High School

-$7.3 million for expansion and renovations to Forrest Street Elementary

-$7.4 million for expansion and renovations at Black River Falls High School

