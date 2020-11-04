Westby voters pass school referendum questions

WESTBY, Wis. (WXOW) – Two questions appeared on the ballot for voters in the Westby School District regarding future plans for the district.

The first asked voters to approve exceeding the revenue limit over a three year period starting next year. The district was asking the money, $4.5 million in total, for educational programs and operations in the district. The current operational referendum expires after the 2020-21 school year according to the district.

The second question was for approval to borrow $11.95 million for improvements to district buildings. While part of the money was for improving secure entrances to district buildings, the majority of the money was earmarked for projects at Westby High School.

The projects included renovations to the Family and Consumer Sciences, Band Room, Career and Tech Ed, and Greenhouse portions of the building. A Main Office addition was also part of the plans at the high school.

In both instances, voters approved the questions. The first passed by a 58-42 percent, or 2,418-1,785 vote margin, while the second question had a 60-40 percent, or 2,505-1,693, vote approval.

