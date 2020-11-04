Wisconsin Democrats sweating out GOP supermajority push

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Democrats are waiting anxiously to see if they blocked Republicans’ attempt to build legislative supermajorities that would negate Gov. Tony Evers’ veto powers in the upcoming session. Republicans needed to flip three seats in the Assembly and three in the Senate in Tuesday’s elections to achieve a two-thirds majority in each chamber. That would give them enough votes to override any Evers veto, allowing them to advance their agenda at will. As of Wednesday morning, the GOP had flipped one Senate, appeared on the way toward flipping another. But the three Democratic Assembly incumbents Republicans had targeted were all leading their challengers.