Wisconsin Update: Two more COVID deaths in La Crosse County, 170 new cases

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Two more people died from COVID-19 according to an update from the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative on Wednesday.

The deaths mark the 24th and 25th La Crosse County residents to die from the virus.

The La Crosse County Health Department didn't provide any specifics on the ages or where the deaths occurred.

The county saw a record number of new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. 170 cases of the virus were recorded. It was also the second straight day with more than 100 new cases.

It is the highest number of new cases in one day since September 18 when the county saw 254 total cases.

Here's how the cases today broke down demographically:

0-9 - 4

10-19 - 16

20-29 - 29

30-39 - 31

40-49 - 26

50-59 - 26

60-69 - 20

70-79 - 14

80-89 - 4

90+ - 0

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin recorded 54 deaths due to COVID-19 in the past day and 243 people were newly-hospitalized, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

There have been 5,935 positive tests, another record total since the pandemic began. There were 10,333 new negative tests since yesterday.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 1,714 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, with 347 of them in the ICU, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of both positive tests by day and test by person. (CHART)

The 54 deaths have raised the total of those killed by the disease in Wisconsin to 2,156 people (0.9 percent of positive cases).

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 189,331 or 78.6 percent, are considered recovered.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that 74 people, an increase of fifteen since Tuesday, are hospitalized in the Western region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. 18 of the cases are in intensive care.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update:

COUNTY TOTAL CASES DEATHS Buffalo 373 (+18) 3 (+0) Crawford 429 (+17) 1 (+0) Grant 2,199 (+42) 38 (+0) Jackson 720 (+54) 2 (+0) La Crosse 4,170 (+170) 25 (+2) Monroe 1,373 (+24) 8 (+0) Trempealeau 1,236 (+38) 5 (+0) Vernon 582 (+20) 3 (+0) Figures provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services or individual county health departments

