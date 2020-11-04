With performers infected, La Scala season premiere canceled

ROME (AP) — The Dec. 7 season premiere at Milan’s La Scala opera house is being scrapped after a rash of COVID-19 infections among musicians and chorus members. The theater’s board of directors decided on Wednesday to cancel this year’s version of a gala event that is one of Italy’s cultural highlights. “Lucia di Lammermoor” had been on the bill. La Scala reported a week ago that the entire orchestra was told to quarantine after nine musicians tested positive for the coronavirus. An earlier quarantine was ordered for the chorus, which had 18 singers confirmed infected. Theaters are currently shuttered in Italy under government orders as the country battles a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.