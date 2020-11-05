Area cultural organizations benefit from state COVID-19 grants

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - A number of area cultural organizations are benefitting from state help during the pandemic.

Gov. Tony Evers announced the COVID-19 Cultural Organizaton Grants Thursday.

“These cultural organizations represent the vibrant fabric of communities across our state and support Wisconsin's tourism industry and local economies,” said Gov. Evers in a statement. “This grant program will help organizations cover essential costs related to keeping their employees and communities safe throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”

The governor's office said the funds can go for pandemic-related items such as lost revenue, PPE, or equipment for remote work by employees.

In the region, here are the grant recipients:

La Crosse Performing Arts Center Inc. DBA Weber Center for the Performing Arts $47,739.17

Children's Museum of La Crosse $24,503.44

Blue Stars, Performing Arts for Youth, Inc. La Crosse $97,736.20

La Crosse Community Theatre $22,191.66

Pump House Regional Arts Center Inc. $38,975.36

Warehouse Alliance La Crosse $1,549.71

La Crosse Boychoir, Inc. $3,234.04

Mid West Music Fest La Crosse $15,148.36

Heider Center Arts Board, Inc. West Salem $18,637.44

Area Community Theatre, Inc. Tomah $31,174.92

Old Main Historical and Community Arts Center Galesville $5,800.45

Norskedalen Nature & Heritage Center Coon Valley $40,252.78

Fine Arts Foundation of the Westby Area $1,335.81

In total, 385 organizations across the state split $15 million.