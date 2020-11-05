 Skip to Content

Area cultural organizations benefit from state COVID-19 grants

New
8:26 pm Top Stories
capitol-wisconsin-great-seal-21

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - A number of area cultural organizations are benefitting from state help during the pandemic.

Gov. Tony Evers announced the COVID-19 Cultural Organizaton Grants Thursday.

“These cultural organizations represent the vibrant fabric of communities across our state and support Wisconsin's tourism industry and local economies,” said Gov. Evers in a statement. “This grant program will help organizations cover essential costs related to keeping their employees and communities safe throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”

The governor's office said the funds can go for pandemic-related items such as lost revenue, PPE, or equipment for remote work by employees.

In the region, here are the grant recipients:

  • La Crosse Performing Arts Center Inc. DBA Weber Center for the Performing Arts $47,739.17
  • Children's Museum of La Crosse $24,503.44
  • Blue Stars, Performing Arts for Youth, Inc. La Crosse $97,736.20
  • La Crosse Community Theatre $22,191.66
  • Pump House Regional Arts Center Inc. $38,975.36
  • Warehouse Alliance La Crosse $1,549.71
  • La Crosse Boychoir, Inc. $3,234.04
  • Mid West Music Fest La Crosse $15,148.36
  • Heider Center Arts Board, Inc. West Salem $18,637.44
  • Area Community Theatre, Inc. Tomah $31,174.92
  • Old Main Historical and Community Arts Center Galesville $5,800.45
  • Norskedalen Nature & Heritage Center Coon Valley $40,252.78
  • Fine Arts Foundation of the Westby Area $1,335.81

In total, 385 organizations across the state split $15 million.

Author Profile Photo

WXOW

Related Articles

Skip to content