As Cook thrives, Vikings turn strong-arm strategy to Lions

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have rarely shied from a ground-oriented approach on offense in seven seasons under coach Mike Zimmer. That strong-arm strategy was never more apparent than in their last game when Dalvin Cook carried the ball 30 times in a potentially pivotal victory at Green Bay. That was the most rushing attempts by a Vikings player since 2013. Minnesota hosts Detroit this week. Cook’s predecessor, Adrian Peterson, plays for the Lions. The Vikings are 2-5. The Lions are 3-4.