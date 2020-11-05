Daily anti-government protests in Poland enter third week

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Daily anti-government protests in Poland have entered a third week with grandmothers rallying in Warsaw and smaller demonstrations held in other cities and towns. Women’s rights activists say the nationwide protests they lead will be taking on new forms, including on the internet. Massive protests have been held ever since a top court ruled Oct.22 to further tighten Poland’s abortion law, one of the strictest in Europe. Facing angry calls for it do resign, the right-wing government is delaying implementation of the ruling and the prime minister has called for talks with the protesters and the opposition.