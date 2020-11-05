Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig defeats Tyler Kistner

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig has defeated Republican Tyler Kistner in Minnesota’s swing 2nd District. Craig won the seat in 2018 by ousting Republican U.S. Rep. Jason Lewis in a rematch of their 2016 race. Craig is a former medical technology executive and Minnesota’s first openly gay member of Congress. Kistner, a veteran making his first run for office, campaigned on the slogan “Send in the Marine.” The death of a third-party candidate threatened to delay the election by three months. Even in death, Adam Weeks of the Legal Marijuana Now Party drew nearly 6% of the vote.