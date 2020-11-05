Dominate warmth into the weekend

La Crosse missed out on another record yesterday with highs settling at 71 degrees as the record was 75. However, now there have been two days in a row of 70 degrees. If we can hit the 70s today it will tie the longest 70+ stretch in November. The record was set back in 1938 from Nov. 2-4th.

Highs in the 70s

The chance to reach the 70s will continue to be possible through Sunday. This pattern of warmth will also bring in quiet weather. Plenty of sunshine will dominate throughout the weekend to make it feel comfortable.

Weekend winds

The pattern will pick up the pace this weekend. Temperatures will stay in the 70s with sunshine but the winds increase. By Saturday the region will tap into strong and gusty south winds. Gusts throughout the weekend could reach 40 mph.

Early week rain

Your commute Monday will be quiet but by the afternoon we’ll get much need rainfall. The region has stayed fairly dry since October 26th when we received 2 inches of snowfall.

Rainfall will take overnight Monday into Tuesday. Into Tuesday temperatures will be dropping off. This will cause a transition in precipitation type. This system will end off Tuesday afternoon with a wintry mix. The potential rain and snow accumulation is still uncertain.

Have a great day!

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett