Election observer says no evidence for Trump’s fraud claims

BERLIN (AP) — The head of an international delegation monitoring the U.S. election says his team has no evidence to support President Donald Trump’s claims about alleged fraud involving mail-in absentee ballots. The head of the observer mission from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe said that “on the election day itself, we couldn’t see any violations” at the polling places the OSCE team visited. German lawmaker Michael Georg Link told German public broadcaster rbb on Thursday that he was “very surprised” by Trump’s claims about alleged postal ballot fraud. He said his delegation looked into the claim and “found no violations of the rules whatsoever.”