Family & Children’s Center host ‘Un-event Monte Carlo’

(WXOW) - The Family and Children's Center (FCC) hosted an online, what they call 'un-event,' to support and encourage families to keep the spirit of Monte Carlo alive. Every year FCC hosts its iconic Monte Carlo fundraising event, but because of the pandemic, the fun and games for a good cause are at a standstill.

During the online event, there was a raffle where people could win prizes like trips.

FCC is a private provider of human services in western Wisconsin and southeastern Minnesota. FCC serves individuals of all ages with a wide variety of services to meet specific community needs.

