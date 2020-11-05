Favorite Fall soup recipes for November

(WXOW) - As the days get shorter and the weather turns colder, it is time to warm up with these Fall recipes from the Wisconsin Beef Council!

Beefy Harvest Soup

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound Ground Beef (93% or leaner)

2 cups water

1 can (14-1/2 ounces) Italian-style stewed tomatoes, undrained

1-1/2 cups frozen mixed vegetables

4 cups reduced-sodium beef broth

1 cup uncooked large elbow macaroni

4 ounces smoked Beef Sausage, sliced

COOKING:

Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Remove from skillet with slotted spoon. Remove drippings.Cook's Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground Beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of Ground Beef doneness.

Meanwhile, combine water, tomatoes, vegetables and broth in large saucepan; bring to a boil. Stir in macaroni and beef; return to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 8 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in sausage; continue simmering 2 to 4 minutes or until macaroni is tender and beef sausage is cooked through. Season with salt and pepper, as desired. Cook's Tip: Other pasta shapes, such as rotini, bow ties, medium shells or ditalini, may be substituted for large elbow macaroni; adjust cooking time as needed.

Beef Barley Soup

INGREDIENTS:

1 boneless Beef Chuck Roast, cut into 1/2-inch pieces (about 2-1/2 pounds)

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 whole large onion, diced

2 whole carrots, smaller ends cut into rounds, larger ends diced

2 whole potatoes, chunked

1 ½ teaspoons seasoned salt

1 teaspoon Kosher salt

Ground black pepper to taste

6 cups beef stock

2 cups water, or as needed

1/2 cup pearl barley

1/2 teaspoon thyme

1 whole bay leaf

1 (14 oz.) can diced tomatoes



COOKING:

Heat oil in stockpot over medium heat until hot. Brown half of beef Chuck Roast; remove from stockpot. Repeat with remaining beef; remove from stockpot. Add the onions and garlic. Lower the heat to medium-low and cook until the onions are cooked and just start to caramelize. Drizzle in more oil if needed.

Cook's Tip: Beef Stew Meat may be substituted for beef Chuck Roast.

Add rest of the ingredients, except diced tomatoes; stir well. Increase the heat and bring the soup to a boil. Turn heat to low, cover and simmer for two hours, stirring occasionally. Adjust heat as necessary to keep soup at a low simmer. If the soup thickens too much, add a little more water or beef broth.

Add tomatoes and simmer for one more hour. Remove bay leaf before serving.

Find these recipes and more plus nutrition information at the WI Beef Council website.