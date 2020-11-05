Final votes confirm New Zealand won’t legalize marijuana

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand won’t be legalizing marijuana after the final votes in a referendum failed to change the result from election night — although it got close. The referendum to legalize the drug ended up with 48% in favor and 51% against, a tightening from the election-night split of 46-53. The final tally also gave Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her liberal Labour Party a slightly increased majority, the first time any single party has commanded a majority in Parliament since New Zealand introduced a proportional system 24 years ago. Ardern and top lawmakers in her Cabinet were sworn in Friday in a ceremony conducted by Governor-General Patsy Reddy. Ardern warned her colleagues about the difficulties they faced with the virus and economic downturn.