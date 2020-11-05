WIAA preparing for abbreviated playoffs

Stevens Point, Wis. (WXOW) Friday will mark the end of the high school football regular season for Wisconsin schools.

Not everyone played a full schedule.

There will be no football state championships this year.

Instead, there will be two weeks of playoffs beginning next week.

Teams will be placed in four-team pods based on their region and record.

Winners will play for a regional championship the following week.

"When the (WIAA) Board determined that the season was going to start September 7th, we lost three weeks of the season there, so by losing those three weeks of the season, we had to determine what the priority was knowing that we we're going to have to stop and pause throughout the season. Well the coaches wanted if they could as much as possible, to be able to determine with a shortened season a conference champion," said WIAA Deputy Director Wade Labecki.

Not everyone was able to play for a conference championship.

Labecki said they will release regional pairings on Saturday morning.