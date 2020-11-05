Group rallies at the capitol to call for all votes to be counted

MADISON (WKOW) -- A group rallied at the state capitol Wednesday evening. Their main demand was for election officials to count every vote from Tuesday's election.

It is important to point out the Wisconsin Elections Commission says all votes in the state have been counted. Organizer Benji Ramirez says though many people at the rally disagree with the electoral college, they know it's the process that exists.

"We recognize that we have to build change amid the current systems, and if the electoral process is how we build and fortify those changes, so we're demanding that we count every vote," said Ramirez.

The groups that put together the rally are a mix of progressive and socialist organizations. In addition to several speakers, they also projected messages on the side of the capitol.