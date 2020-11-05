Hundreds march in Haiti after outrage over student’s murder

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Hundreds of protesters – many dressed in school uniforms – have marched through the streets of Haiti’s capital to demand answers after the kidnapping and murder of a young woman incensed the nation. High school senior Evelyne Sincère was found in a trash heap Sunday after relatives said they were unable to pay the large ransom demanded by her captors. Human rights groups contend the incident highlights the nation’s worsening security crisis. Nearly 2,000 protesters gathered Thursday and marched to the Ministry of Justice. The protest ended after police deployed tear gas to disperse the crowd.