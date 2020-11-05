Indonesia raises volcano threat level, sets no-go-zone

YOGYAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian authorities are raising the danger level for the volatile Mount Merapi volcano on densely populated Java island and ordering a halt to tourism and mining activities. The country’s geological agency raised Merapi’s alert level, which had been at the third-highest level since it began erupting last year, to the second-highest level after sensors picked up increasing activity. Merapi spewed ash and hot gas in a column as high as 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) into the sky in June, but no casualties were reported. Its last major eruption in 2010 killed 347 people and caused the evacuation of 20,000 villagers.