Indonesians collect old phones to help students get online

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — When a garbage collector came to Ghina Ghaliya’s house in the Indonesian capital and asked if she had an old mobile phone his children could use to get online, it sparked an idea for a broader campaign to help students stuck at home by the coronavirus. “He said it does not matter if it is the ugly one, as long as his children can use it for learning from home,” she recalled. Shortly after the pandemic hit Indonesia, Ghaliya and friends started providing aid to the needy. They started hearing from parents whose children couldn’t study online because they had no internet. Ghaliya was reminded of her conversation with the garbage man and she and her group shifted their focus to providing phones for students.