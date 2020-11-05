La Crosse restaurant provides “bubbles” in attempt for safe dining-out experience during pandemic

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - 4 Sisters Wine and Tapas Restaurant added dining bubbles to their patio space in an attempt to create safe opportunities for customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bubbles fit up to four people.

Customers must call ahead to reserve a bubble, give the restaurant a credit card number and pay a $75 minimum bill.

Owner Traci Weber said the bubbles are booked for November but people can call ahead to reserve a future spot.