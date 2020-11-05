Last week for Wisconsinites to receive extended unemployment benefits

MADISON (WKOW) -- After this weekend, Wisconsinites will not longer be able to receive unemployment from the Extended Benefits program.

The program provides an additional 13 weeks of unemployment benefits to those who exhaust previous benefits.

The U.S. Department of Labor says Wisconsin has met the criteria for turning off the program effective November 7. No payments can be made for weeks claimed after this week.

The program went into effect May 17, 2020 due to an increase in the state's unemployment rate.

Duration of EB Benefits (additional 13 weeks):