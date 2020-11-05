Louisiana police officer shot during traffic stop dies

MANGHAM, La. (AP) — A part-time north Louisiana police officer who was shot last month during a traffic stop has died. Mangham Police Chief Perry Fleming confirmed Marshall Waters’ death Thursday in a post shared on Facebook. Waters was shot once in the lower abdomen, beneath his vest, on Oct. 17 in Richland Parish. The alleged shooter is 27-year-old Hermandus Semien of Ville Platte. Semien was initially arrested on several charges, including attempted first-degree murder of a police officer. It was not immediately known whether the charges would be upgraded in light of Waters’ death.