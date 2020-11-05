Man charged in Milwaukee crash that killed three women

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee man is facing seven felony charges in a crash that killed three young women last week. A criminal complaint says 36-year-old Moses Burnett was going 87 mph in a 30 mph zone when he raced through a red light and collided with the victims’ vehicle in Milwaukee Oct. 29. Three passengers in the victim’s car were killed, including 18-year-old Ansha Young-Daugherty, 20-year-old Tytiana Dean and 23-year-old Danielle Turner. The driver was seriously injured. Burnett was also injured and taken to the hospital. He’s being held on $30,000 cash bond.