Minnesota Update: Virus cases reach record high for 3rd-straight day

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Department of Health reported 3,956 new coronavirus cases and 25 deaths on Thursday, breaking the state’s single-day record for new cases for the third straight day.

The state has now had nearly 165,000 total cases and more than 2,500 total deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Minnesota has nearly doubled in the past two weeks at just over 3,000, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins.

In Winona County, besides the one death, they had 43 new cases on Thursday. According to Winona County Health and Human Services, the cases ranged in age from under 4 to 84.

Houston County had 13 new cases. Fillmore County recorded seven new cases in Thursday's update according to MDH.

Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 164,865 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota to date, including 15,435 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 936 of the cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

State health officials said 137,824 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

MDH also reported nearly 35,000 COVID-19 tests in Thursday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to 2,984,331. Approximately 1,940,560 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department said, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH also said a total of 11,016 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 2,839 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

