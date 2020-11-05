Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ tips for deer hunting season

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - With gun deer hunting season just around the corner, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds hunters of a few key tips, tricks, and guidelines to help make this season a safe and successful one.

For starters, hunters should be sure to review the basic rules of safe firearm handling, including always treating a firearm as if it is loaded, maintaining control of the firearm's muzzle, and knowing what is around or behind your target before you shoot.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources also reminds hunters they must purchase their license before hunting. In addition, hunters are also required to register every deer they harvest before processing.

Finally, in an effort to help maintain and preserve Minnesota deer hunting, the department encourages hunters to get their deer tested for chronic wasting disease. These deer samples are crucial in helping officials better understand and limit CWD in Minnesota.

Further information and resources regarding safety guidelines, deer registration, CWD sampling, hunting maps and more can be found on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources website. Information consultants are also available via phone at 888-646-6367 or email at info.dnr@state.mn.us.