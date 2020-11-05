Poll watchers emerge as a flashpoint in battle over ballots

Election officials in key battleground states are pushing back on claims by the Trump campaign that Republican poll watchers were being improperly denied access to observe the counting of ballots. They say rules are being followed and they are committed to transparency. Partisan poll watchers are designated by a political party or campaign and tasked this year with monitoring a record number of mail ballots. They are also a central element of legal battles that have erupted in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Nevada. Monitoring polling places and election offices is allowed in most states, but rules vary and there are limits to avoid harassment or intimidation.