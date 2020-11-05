Salvation Army makes new plan to “Rescue Christmas”

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse County Salvation Army added a Christmas tree gift-giving option to help people on the holidays during the global pandemic.

The "Rescue Christmas" opportunity includes trees with gift labels that people can take after checking out at Wal-Mart's in La Crosse and Onalaska.

Then people participating can buy the gifts listed on the card and drop off the gifts at 223 North 8th St. in La Crosse.

"I think the best way to describe it is that it takes a village to help the community and we're in a giving and caring community," La Crosse County Salvation Army volunteer coordinator Alex Riley said. "To see Wal-Mart meet that need and say 'What can we do to help? How can we help you guys achieve your goal and achieve your aspirations to make a successful campaign, what can we do to help?'''

Riley said the Salvation Army appreciates Wal-Mart's 50-year partnership with the organization.

Salvation Army bell-ringers will also start the red kettle donation options one week earlier than usual.