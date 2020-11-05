WATCH 6:30 p.m.: WXOW Salutes Scott Hackworth

News app viewers can watch here

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) – After nearly 30 years on the anchor desk at WXOW News 19, Scott Hackworth is retiring.

We're honoring his service to WXOW and the community with a special show which you can watch here.

Hackworth has been the Evening Anchor/Producer since he joined WXOW in 1991. He has been honored by the Associated Press of Wisconsin for Best Series Reporting and was part of the team that put together WXOW’s September 11th, 2001 coverage that won the Wisconsin Associated Press award for Best Newscast. He has also hosted News 19 Town Hall Meetings that have been honored in a variety of categories.

“Scott has been a leader at News 19 for nearly 30 years and is arguably the most trusted journalist in the Coulee Region. He has been a rock on our anchor desk through elections, crises, and natural disasters. But he has also been the voice of celebration, hope, and achievement in the communities we serve,” said Dave Booth, Vice President/General Manager of WXOW News 19.

You can watch live on WXOW-TV, WXOW.com, on our news app, and on Facebook.