Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome

WASHINGTON (AP) — As Democrat Joe Biden inches closer to the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House, President Donald Trump’s campaign has put into action the legal strategy the president had signaled for weeks. The GOP campaign is attacking the integrity of the voting process in states where the result could mean his defeat. Democrats scoffed at the legal challenges the president’s campaign filed Wednesday in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia. The new filings join existing Republican legal challenges in Pennsylvania and Nevada, and demand better access for campaign observers to locations where ballots are being processed and counted, and raise absentee ballot concerns.