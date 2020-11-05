Wisconsin Update: Officials reports nearly 6K more COVID-19 cases

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin health officials are reporting nearly 6,000 more COVID-19 cases in the state.

The Department of Health Services reported an additional 5,922 confirmed cases Thursday, just 17 cases shy of the daily record of 5,935 cases set Wednesday.

The department reported the disease was a factor in another 38 deaths.

The state has now seen 249,924 cases and 2,194 deaths since the pandemic began in March.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that as of Wednesday that 1,747 people were hospitalized with the disease, including 360 in intensive care.

(CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL DHS DASHBOARD)

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that 78 people, an increase of four since Wednesday, are hospitalized in the Western region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. 22 of the cases are in intensive care. That's an increase of four from Wednesday.

In La Crosse County, there were 125 more cases, the third straight day of 100+ cases of the virus. Here's how the cases today broke down demographically:

0-9 - 2

10-19 - 15

20-29 - 26

30-39 - 10

40-49 - 24

50-59 - 24

60-69 - 13

70-79 - 6

80-89 - 4

90+ - 1

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update:

COUNTY TOTAL CASES DEATHS Buffalo 387 (+14) 3 (+0) Crawford 450 (+21) 1 (+0) Grant 2,262 (+63) 40 (+2) Jackson 746 (+26) 2 (+0) La Crosse 5,035 (+125) 25 (+0) Monroe 1,421 (+48) 8 (+0) Trempealeau 1,277 (+41) 6 (+1) Vernon 607 (+25) 3 (+0) Figures provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services or individual county health departments

Find additional COVID-19 coverage here.