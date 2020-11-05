With another Florida loss, Democrats begin second guessing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The presidential election postmortem underway in Florida is especially wrenching for Democrats. The soul searching and second-guessing has begun amid another high-profile loss at the ballot box. Some Democrats unsurprised by their loss in the state to President Donald Trump say Democrat Joe Biden’s weakness with the Hispanic community, particularly in the Miami area, may be a symptom of deeper problems. After so many disappointing election cycles, many Florida Democrats are still asking themselves what is going wrong. Trump won the state by fewer than 4 percentage points.