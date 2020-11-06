2 charged in connection with Minneapolis protests

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two protesters arrested during Wednesday’s demonstrations in Minneapolis have been charged for allegedly pointing a laser into an officer’s eyes and kicking another officer in the groin. Nineteen-year-old Amina T. Mussa McCaskill of Golden Valley is charged with felony second-degree riot in the laser incident. Twenty-nine-year-old Thressa Johnson of Minneapolis is charged with fourth-degree assault and obstructing the legal process for the kicking incident. The Hennepin County public defender’s office represented McCaskill at her first court appearance but declined to comment. Court records do not list an attorney for Johnson.