A look at Myanmar’s election and Suu Kyi’s expected victory

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Myanmar holds national and state elections Sunday in which Nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party will be looking to hold on to power. Suu Kyi’s party is heavily favored to win again, though probably with a reduced majority. Suu Kyi is by far the country’s most popular politician, and the NLD has a strong national network, reinforced by holding the levers of state power. Overshadowing the polls is the coronavirus and restrictions to contain it, which are likely to lower turnout despite government plans for social distancing and other safety measures.