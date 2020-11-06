Assembly Speaker calls for review of election

MADISON (WKOW) — Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos today directed an assembly committee to review statewide election.

In a news release, Vos said Wisconsin’s election system is one of the best in the country.

“However, we can always look for ways to improve it even more. I hope the committee investigates the inefficiency of Milwaukee’s central counting of absentee ballots, as well as the removal of voters from the rolls who no longer live here.” Vos said.

No evidence of major fraud or irregularities has been reported to state election officials. In his release, Vos made claims about concerns over mail-in ballot dumps and voter fraud. However, election officials say they have confirmed that all legal votes are being accurately counted.

His statement said, “I am directing the committee to use its investigatory powers under Wisconsin SS 13.31 to immediately review how the election was administered. With concerns surfacing about mail-in ballot dumps and voter fraud, Wisconsin citizens deserve to know their vote counted. There should be no question as to whether the vote was fair and legitimate, and there must be absolute certainty that the impending recount finds any and all irregularities.

The Wisconsin Election Commission Administrator, Meagan Wolfe has said, “I understand that your right to vote is sacred and there’s a very robust system that protects your vote and makes sure that only valid ballots can be counted.”