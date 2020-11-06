Authorities provide picture of “armed and dangerous” suspect after 2 officers were shot in Waukesha County

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Authorities have provided a picture of the suspect who allegedly shot two officers in Waukesha County overnight.

They said he is Nathaniel Benton and he is wanted in North Dakota.

Authorities said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

DELAFIELD (WKOW) -- Two officers were shot in Waukesha County overnight and the suspect has not been found, according to police.

Our Milwaukee affiliate, WISN, said authorities confirmed the information early this morning.

We're told both officers, one from Delafield and the other from Hartland, have non life-threatening injuries.

They were reportedly responding to what they thought was a hit-and-run.