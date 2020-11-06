Bourdeaux flips suburban Atlanta district for Democrats

ATLANTA (AP) — Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux has flipped Georgia’s 7th Congressional District by defeating Republican Rich McCormick. Bourdeaux is a college professor who previously worked in government. In 2018, she fell fewer than 500 votes short of defeating Republican incumbent Rob Woodall. Woodall didn’t seek another term in the Atlanta-area district covering parts of Gwinnett and Forsyth counties. Bourdeaux emphasized expanded health care in her campaign and used the momentum she built two years ago to push past McCormick. The Republican is an emergency room physician and Marine veteran who was making his first-ever bid for office.