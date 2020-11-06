Chicago man wanted in triple homicide captured in Iowa

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago man is being held without bond after being accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend, her mother and her sister after the girlfriend refused to cook him breakfast and braid his hair. Authorities say John Matthews fled to Iowa after the June 22 fatal shooting of 24-year-old Shonta Harris, her mother, 56-year-old Frances Neal, and her sister, 27-year-old Jasmine Neal. Matthews was arrested Thursday in Burlington, Iowa, after being identified as a murder suspect. Cook County prosecutors say they have a videotaped statement from the girlfriend that points to the 25-year-old Matthews as the shooter. They also say Matthews’ own grandmother identified him as the shooter.