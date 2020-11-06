Confounding Democrats, Trump makes inroads with Latinos

President Donald Trump and his GOP allies made inroads with Latinos in Tuesday’s election that eroded Democratic strength among the nation’s second-largest demographic group. Not only did Trump win Florida partly from his support in heavily Cuban American Miami, but he also won some heavily Latino areas along the Texas border and helped the GOP keep an open congressional seat there. Republicans also defeated a Democratic congresswoman in New Mexico and ate away at Democratic margins among Latinos in Arizona and Nevada. The inroads demonstrate the diversity of the Latino electorate and how its members can be far more interested in the economy and jobs than in immigration.