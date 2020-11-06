FDA panel urges rejection of experimental Alzheimer’s drug

WASHINGTON (AP) — Government health advisers have sharply criticized an experimental Alzheimer’s drug.

The panel on Friday urged the Food and Drug Administration to reject the treatment.

They noted a number of flaws with study data submitted by drugmaker Biogen, which is developing the drug along with a Japanese company.

The FDA is not required to follow the group's advice, though it often does.

The drug likely would be very expensive and could have a profound impact on health care costs. It's given through an IV once a month.

The FDA has not approved a new option for Alzheimer’s since 2003.