Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Badger 27, Burlington 20
Brookfield East 35, D.C. Everest 0
Catholic Memorial 14, Pewaukee 7
Colby 44, Abbotsford 6
Coleman 67, Tomahawk 0
Elkhorn Area 34, Sheboygan Falls 13
Elmwood/Plum City 24, Glenwood City 20
Freedom 13, Wrightstown 10, OT
Grafton 45, Watertown 23
Hartford Union 24, Cedarburg 16
Horicon/Hustisford 27, Pardeeville 16
Iola-Scandinavia 50, Assumption 12
Iowa-Grant 58, Boscobel 14
Lake Mills 51, Reedsburg Area 14
Lakeland 8, Antigo 6
Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 57, Gillett 14
Luxemburg-Casco 56, Fox Valley Lutheran 21
Markesan 28, Palmyra-Eagle 21
Medford Area 24, Rhinelander 7
Mukwonago 32, Kettle Moraine 14
Muskego 54, Hudson 7
Nicolet 23, West Bend West 0
Northland Pines 50, Crandon 26
Northwestern 54, Cameron 19
Peshtigo 31, Mishicot 16
Potosi/Cassville 34, Luther 14
Prairie du Chien 14, Richland Center 12, OT
Rice Lake 26, Wausau West 23
Rosholt 35, Pittsville 0
Saint Croix Central 43, Somerset 14
St. Croix Falls 21, Spooner 0
Unity 25, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 6
University School of Milwaukee 45, Saint Francis 14
Waterford 49, Westosha Central 7
West Bend East 31, Slinger 0
West De Pere 20, Shawano 12
Whitefish Bay 28, Homestead 0
Wisconsin Dells 8, Viroqua 0
Xavier 43, Seymour 20
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/