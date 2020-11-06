How long will the streak last?

Yesterday temperatures broke the record high temperatures of 72 degrees. This record was set back in 2016 the new record is 73 degrees!

Continuing 70s

We’re not done with the 70s yet! There are three more days ahead where the 70s could be achieved. Today could be one of the warmest days with the potential nearing the mid-70s. Then into the weekend with a changing pattern temperatures may scale-back a few degrees. But the chance for the 70s will be a possibility!

Increasing winds

Starting this afternoon winds start to pick up speed! A few gusts possible today up to 20 mph, but will not compare to what is on the way for the weekend.

Winds will gust near 25 mph ALL day long from the south tomorrow. Then into Sunday the winds only increase with the arrival of the next precipitation system in the upper Midwest. Winds could exceed 40 mph into Monday.

Much needed rain

After a couple of weeks of little to no precipitation, the arrival of rainfall will come Monday. This system will move through the region keeping the chance for precipitation into Tuesday night.

At the onset, this system will be rainfall and will stay mostly rainfall. Once the system starts to wrap out, cold air fills in. This may cause the chance to transition to snowfall for a few hours. But with warm and wet surfaces, accumulations could be small.

Have a great day!

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett