Japan’s Toyota sees profit slip, holding up despite pandemic

TOKYO (AP) — Toyota’s July-September profit fell 11% from a year earlier as the coronavirus pandemic slammed global demand, but Japan’s top automaker appeared to be holding up better than weaker rivals that have sunk into the red. Toyota reported Friday a quarterly profit of 470.5 billion yen, or $4.5 billion. Its president, Akio Toyoda, told reporters Toyota employees worked extremely hard, including making masks and face shields and boosting efficiency at factories despite the pandemic. Toyota raised its annual global sales forecast to 9.4 million vehicles, better than its earlier forecast for 9.1 million vehicles. Toyota sold 10.5 million vehicles in the last fiscal year.